Will India see revenge buying after lockdown ends?

New Delhi: Revenge buying has become a popular term in the countries where lockdown restrictions are relaxed. It is a phenomenon in which people go for excessive shopping after the removal of restrictions.

South Korea witnessed revenge buying

Recently, South Korea witnessed revenge buying after the government relaxed restrictions and allowed malls and department stores to open.

Will India also see revenge buying after lockdown ends?

Although people are eagerly waiting for the lockdown to end, experts say that it is unlikely that Indians will go for revenge buying.

Citing the reason behind their predictions, they said that in India, luxury buying is considered wasteful expenditure and people have a habit of saving.

