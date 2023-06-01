Will Karim Benzema leave Real Madrid to move to Saudi club in Rs 3629 cr deal?

Real Madrid captain, French-Algerian star Karim Benzema, has received a lucrative salary deal to join a Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad, according to multiple media reports.

The 35-year-old, who has a year left on his contract with Real Madrid – has already made a decision about his future, according to The Athletic, but it’s not clear as to whether he has accepted or rejected it.

Spanish AS reports that the contract for Benzema is over 439 million dollars (Rs 36,29,07,03,250) for two seasons and will include him being pushed as an ambassador to host a future World Cup.

Benzema is Madrid’s second-highest goalscorer of all time with 354 goals in 647 games, behind only Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Al-Nassr after leaving Manchester United in January.

Karim Benzema has received a huge, big proposal from Saudi club — Real Madrid have been informed by Benzema’s camp that he’s seriously considering that and he will decide soon. 🚨⚪️🇸🇦 #Benzema



Real have Karim’s new deal documents ready since last year but nothing signed yet. pic.twitter.com/Rri4JJ8YYS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 30, 2023

Fans advise Karim Benzema to leave

Real Madrid fan, @FAROUKATIPAGA, told Benzema

“Benz, don’t think twice. Just go. You have won everything at club level with the best club in the world. Nothing to prove to anyone again. Go for the bag, Alhaji.”

@Irunnia_ tweeted

“These Saudi teams are crazy rich. What is Benzema still doing in Madrid? €100 per season is crazy, and he doesn’t have to pay tax. The money is all his. He’s won everything, after all.”

@meshwax added

“Get the bag buddy”

Benzema is the latest prominent player rumoured to be joining a Saudi club.

Earlier this month, Saudi football club, Al Hilal raised their salary offer to Argentine star Lionel Messi to more than 500 million euros (Rs 44,67,80,00,000) per year.