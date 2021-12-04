Will keep fighting until both KCR, KTR go behind bars: D Arvind

Hyderabad: BJP Member of Parliament Dharmapuri Arvind has launched a scathing attack on Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao claiming that the TRS supremo will soon be put behind bars.

Speaking to the reporters in Delhi on Thursday, Arvind claimed that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have proofs against KCR.

Arvind alleged that the “irregularities” in Telangana have reached dizzy heights. “Taking action against the government in Telangana is not the Central government’s responsibility. The matter is with CBI and ED and they will initiate action at a proper time,” he remarked, without divulging any details to substantiate his claims.

Referring to both KCR and IT minister KT Rama Rao, Arvind said that the BJP will keep fighting until the father-son duo are sent to jail and went on to call KCR a “smuggler”.

Commenting on the protest by TRS MPs in Parliament, Arvind said that it was laughable. “Paddy procurement is the responsibility of the Telangana government. The central government had procured paddy from Telangana beyond the target and the state government had failed to inform the central government about the additional quantity of paddy during the current kharif season,” he said.

“It is the failure of the Telangana government to procure paddy from the farmers which is leading to their suicides,” he added.

Arvind further said that his party will oppose the RTC price hike in the state. He said that the state government must decrease the VAT to offset the RTC losses.