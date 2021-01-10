Will move Supreme Court against ‘love jihad’ law: Poonawalla

New Delhi, Jan 10 : Activist Tehseen Poonawalla on Sunday said that his ‘Team India Against Love Jihad Law’ will move the Supreme Court against the “unconstitutional” legislations brought about in several states against interfaith marriages.

“The voice of reason and love can never be suppressed for long. In the end, democracy and the spirit of our Constitution shall prevail,” Poonawalla maintained.

Poonawalla, who is a brother-in-law of businessman Robert Vadra, had planned to organise a meeting of such couples at the Jantar Mantar in central Delhi during the day but was denied permission by Delhi Police.

“The amount of cops just to stop interfaith couples from singing songs. They stopped our event by not allowing us mics, but we sang. They put barricades on both sides of the road yet we walked in fearlessly, heads held high with love in our heart. TEAM#IndiaAgainstLoveJihadLaw,” he tweeted.

Hours earlier, he had tweeted that the team had once again been denied permission to “celebrate love”.

“Despite assurances of NO PROTEST. The ACP himself is present who is threatening to detain us! Is this democracy?” he asked.

