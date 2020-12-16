Will never allow division in the name of religion: Hasina

By Sumi Khan

Dhaka, Dec 16 : Lashing out at anti-liberation and radical forces, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said the country achieved independence in lieu of the blood of Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists and Christians, adding that she will never allow any division and anarchy in the name of religion.

“The people of the country will move on towards prosperity, progress and development keeping the religious morale high based on communal harmony,” she said on Tuesday evening. The 50th victory day of Bangladesh will be celebrated on Wednesday.

“I will never allow any division or anarchy in the name of religion in this country. Keeping the religious values high, the people of this country will move forward towards progress, development and progress,” she said.

“The people of Bangladesh are pious, not fanatics. We must not allow the anti-liberation radical forces to make religion as the weapon of politics. Everyone has the right to perform their own religious rituals,” Hasina mentioned.

“Everyone has the right to practice their religion here, country of Fakir Lalon Shah, Rabindranath Tagore, Kazi Nazrul, Poet Jibanananda Das and also the Sufis – Shah Paran, Shah Makhdum. No radicalism or fundamentalism is allowed in Bangladesh of Bangabandhu… 16.5 crore Bangalis love to live in peace with communal harmony,” she added.

Addressing the country’s youth, she said: “Take a vow that you’ll transform the country into Golden Bengal imbued with the Liberation War spirit of communal harmony.”

In her 18-minute speech, Hasina urged all to take a vow on the eve of the Victory Day not to forget the debt of blood of millions of martyrs.

“We must not let the spirit of communal harmony of the Liberation War fade away. My request to the youth and the new generation is — You must not forget the supreme sacrifices of your predecessors ever, you must not let dishonour the red and green coloured flag that they have gifted us.”

On the eve of the golden jubilee of independence, Bangladesh PM paid homage to Father of the Nation, ‘Bangabandhu’ Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, four national leaders and martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country.

“Some people who were defeated against Bangladesh in 1971 are trying to confuse the people by telling lies and distortions of history and religion in an attempt to create unrest,” Hasina said.

