Will never ask for any help from Salman Khan; Rimi Sen expresses views on Bigg Boss

Mumbai: Actress Rimi Sen, who is best known for her Bollywood movies like Hungama, Dhoom and Golmaal, has been away from limelight for quite sometime now. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about why she chose to vanish from the film industry. Rimi Sen revealed the reasons why she was away from the industry and said that was partly at her own discretion, and partly due to the lack of roles she wanted.

In an interview with India.com, Rimi Sen opened up on why she quit the industry earlier, why she wants to come back, how she will not ask Salman Khan to give her work, and what makes Bigg Boss a show that doesn’t promise career opportunities.

Rimi Sen’s view on Bigg Boss

Speaking about Bigg Boss and her stint on the controversial reality show, Rimi said that it helps to achieve the fame that is very ‘short-lived’. She said, “I don’t think Bigg Boss helps you make your career. You get name and fame but that is very short-lived. You get all the fame, work, events, live sessions, interaction with the audience from Bigg Boss but that just happens for a year. You fade out as soon as the next season begins and new contestants replace you.”

Rimi Sen on Bigg Boss 9 (Instagram)

“I just didn’t want to do that ‘hang-in there’ job by doing reality shows, comedy shows, and the like. I want to just give that one memorable performance that can leave my footprints on the audience’s hearts for over 10 years. That is the kind of work I want,” the actress added.

She also added that makers of Bigg Boss design tasks in such a way that contestants should fight with each other to gain attention. “They only want you to fight, speak loud, scream all the time. I did my kitchen duties properly but I can’t fight to gain attention. They design such tasks that you have to fight among each other and I just wanted to stay away from that,” she said.

I don’t want to trouble Salman Khan, says Rimi

When she was asked if she will approach Salman Khan for her career comback, she added, “Abhi unke paas itna bojh pehle hi hai, aur kitna daalu (He already has a lot on his plate, why would I want to add to his troubles?). Hote hain log aise, but I don’t want to trouble him. He is a very good human being. He helps people out of friendship. However, I want to do it the right way. I don’t want anyone to push for me, to take any extra effort for me. I would never want Salman to take that burden for me.”

Salman Khan and Rimi Sen starred together in Kyun Ki (2005)

Her preferences after stepping back in the industry

Rimi Sen further spoke about her interest in today’s industry and what kind of projects she wants to take up. She said, “There are roles in the lead for women above 40 and that is fantastic. Shefali Shah was amazing in Delhi Crime. Sushmita Sen did a wonderful job with Aarya. If I can though explain it better, I would just say that I am waiting for a role like Vidya Balan’s in Kahaani whether it happens on OTT or on the big screen.”

Rimi was last seen on the big screen in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s film ‘Shagird’, which was released in 2011. She later appeared as a contestant on ‘Bigg Boss 9’, in 2015.