Will not contest Congress prez poll, apologised to Soniaji: Ashok Gehlot

New Delhi: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday announced that he will not contest the Congress presidential polls as he took moral responsibility for the political crisis in his state.

After meeting party president Sonia Gandhi, Gehlot told reporters that he apologised to her for the developments on Sunday when MLAs supporting him defied the central observers and thwarted their move to hold a meeting of party legislators.

Instead, they held a parallel meet to pitch for Gehlot’s continuation or the guarantee that his bete noire Sachin Pilot does not replace him.

मीडिया में जो कुछ चल रहा है ये घटनाएं छोटी-मोटी होती रहती हैं। मेरी दृष्टि में और दृष्टिकोण हो सकता है, हमारे लिहाज से,हमारे दिल के अंदर,सबके दिल के अंदर, नंबर वन जो कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष होती हैं उनके अनुशासन में हम काम करते हैं, आप देखेंगे उसी हिसाब से आने वाले वक्त में फैसले होंगे। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) September 28, 2022

Gehlot, a three-time state chief minister, described himself as a disciplined soldier of the party and expressed his sadness over the turn of affairs in the state.

Asked if he will continue as chief minister, Gehlot said Gandhi will decide on the issue.