Will not let Afghan soil be used against others: Taliban

By IANS|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 24th October 2021 9:04 pm IST
Kabul: Taliban fighters arrive inside the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. military's withdrawal, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. The Taliban were in full control of Kabul's airport on Tuesday, after the last U.S. plane left its runway, marking the end of America's longest war. AP/PTI

New Delhi: Afghanistan’s acting Minister of Defence Muhammad Yaqoob Mujahid said that the national army of Afghanistan will be delivering the message of peace to the people in Afghanistan and the world, Khaama Press reported.

Muhammad Yaqoob Mujahid in his recent voice message said that they are making sure that Afghanistan’s soil will not be used against any other country in the region and world.

Muhammad Yaqoob Mujahid in his 30s, son of the Taliban founder Mullah Muhammad Omar Mujahid is the youngest minister in the Taliban’s caretaker cabinet.

MS Education Academy

He said that they are working to establish an army, equipped with advanced weaponry that will have land and aerial capability and will defend the homeland with the highest morale.

“We assure the people of Afghanistan that the army of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan will protect all their national interests”, said Mujahid, as per the report.

The acting defence minister also said that the army will be responsible to protect all of Afghanistan’s borders and will not allow anyone to invade the soil.

He also said that they protect Afghanistan’s integrity against occupation during the past two decades and will do so again, the report said.

Mujahid made sure about the normal military and civil activities of the ministry of defense at a time when there is no sign of a national army after the previous one collapsed.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button