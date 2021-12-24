Will not let Munawar Faruqui perform in Hyderabad: BJP MP Arvind

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Dharmapuri Arvind on Friday warned the IT minister KT Rama Rao for welcoming comedians and threatened that his party would not let stand-up comic Munawar Faruqui perform in Hyderabad.

“KTR, are you a human being? That Munawar Faruqui makes jokes on Goddess Sita and his shows were banned in Karnataka. He calls that guy to Telangana for a comedy show. That means this father-son duo (Chief minister KCR, KTR) thinks Hindu society is comedic. We’ll see how they bring him here,” he added.

KT Rama Rao on December 18 had stated that comedians like Munawar Faruqui and Kunal Kamra have an “open invitation” to perform in Hyderabad.

#Hyderabad is a truly cosmopolitan city and we don't cancel shows of @munawar0018 or @kunalkamra88 just because we are not politically aligned to them – says @KTRTRS taking a dig at #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/YLbqL9yR5Q — Naveena Ghanate (@TheNaveena) December 17, 2021

“In our city, stand-up comedians get an open invitation, the minister stated during the inauguration event on Friday, December 17. “We don’t cancel shows of Munawar Faruqui and Kunal Kamra just because we are not aligned with them politically,” KTR claimed.

The support given to the performers by KTR has seemingly triggered BJP MP D Arvind.

Munawar Faruqui, who was stopped last month from performing in Bengaluru amid protests by some right-wing groups, is set to perform here in January.

Faruqui took to his Instagram to announce his show titled ‘Dhando’ which will be taking place on January 9. Sharing the post, he wrote, “Ticket link in BIO miyaaa.”

According to the online ticket booking platform Book My Show, the tickets are priced from Rs 799 and the venue is yet to be announced.