Will not let TRS govt acquire land for Pharma City: Congress

By Nihad Amani Published: 21st September 2020 6:29 pm IST
Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

Hyderabad: Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Telangana Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader has guaranteed the people of Kurumidda village of Yacharam mandal in Ranga Reddy district that the party will not let the State government acquire their lands for the construction of Pharma City.

Addressing the villagers on Sunday, he said the Congress will force the government to withdraw the Government Order.

“The Chief Minister who blamed us when we allocated land to the poor is now handing over the same lands to corporates. There is a real bond between land and farmer. If anyone tries to separate it from farmers, there will be a big struggle against the government,” he said, and alleged that the government was handing over 12,000 acres of farmers’ land and another 8,000 acres of land distributed by the erstwhile Congress government to Pharma City.

READ:  Telangana govt to set up 46 monkey food courts in the state

He cautioned the villagers that if the agriculture lands are polluted by chemicals released by the pharma industry, it will spread to the groundwater and also the drinking water in one km radius making it unfit for human consumption.

MLC Jeevan Reddy, legislator Seethakka, former MLA Kodanda Reddy, Malreddy Rangareddy, DCC president Challa Narsimha Reddy and Telangana Kisan Congress president Sunketa Anvesh Reddy were also present.

Categories
Telangana
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close