Will not let TRS govt acquire land for Pharma City: Congress

Hyderabad: Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Telangana Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader has guaranteed the people of Kurumidda village of Yacharam mandal in Ranga Reddy district that the party will not let the State government acquire their lands for the construction of Pharma City.

Addressing the villagers on Sunday, he said the Congress will force the government to withdraw the Government Order.

“The Chief Minister who blamed us when we allocated land to the poor is now handing over the same lands to corporates. There is a real bond between land and farmer. If anyone tries to separate it from farmers, there will be a big struggle against the government,” he said, and alleged that the government was handing over 12,000 acres of farmers’ land and another 8,000 acres of land distributed by the erstwhile Congress government to Pharma City.

He cautioned the villagers that if the agriculture lands are polluted by chemicals released by the pharma industry, it will spread to the groundwater and also the drinking water in one km radius making it unfit for human consumption.

MLC Jeevan Reddy, legislator Seethakka, former MLA Kodanda Reddy, Malreddy Rangareddy, DCC president Challa Narsimha Reddy and Telangana Kisan Congress president Sunketa Anvesh Reddy were also present.