Will not remain silent against hate: 273 prominent Indians pen open letter

Retired bureaucrats, activists, professors, journalists and other prominent Indian citizens condemned in “unequivocal terms” the call for genocide of Muslims made between December 17 and 19 at what is now popularly known as the Haridwar hate conclave.

In an open letter, signed by 273 respectable Indians, the signatories said that the speeches and calls for violence made by Hindutva-oriented organisations is a violation of the law and everything the Indian constitution stands against. They further criticised police and public authorities, accusing them of whitewashing the events.

“The idea of India as a constitutional democracy with fundamental rights and secularism as part of the basic structure of the Constitution will no longer have any meaning and India as we know it may cease to exist. The parallels with what happened in Nazi Germany are chilling: to remain silent or inactive in the face of such abominable speeches is to be complicit in crimes against humanity,” they wrote.

Earlier, five former chiefs of the armed forces and a number of other prominent citizens including bureaucrats had written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the recent incidents of hate speeches and urged them to take appropriate measures.

In the current letter, the following, of which human rights activist Harsh Mander, journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, communal harmony activist Ram Punyani, and several others are the signatories.

List of signatories:

1 A. Selvaraj, IRS (Retd.)

2 A.K. Samanta, IPS (Retd.)

3 A.S. Dulat, IPS (Retd.)

4 Abdul Khan, Secretary, LIC Workers’ Association, Karnataka

5 Abeed Khan, National Secretary, Rashtra Seva Dal

6 Abha Sur, Historian of Science

7 Abhay Kanta, Writer-Journalist, Bombay

8 Abhijit Sengupta, IAS (Retd.)

9 Abhijit Vaidya, Founder, Arogya Sena, Pune

10 Achin Vanaik, Professor (Retd), New Delhi

11 Aditi Mehta, IAS (Retd.)

12 Aditya Bhushan, Director of a BPO

13 Aditya Mukherjee, Professor (Retd.), JNU, New Delhi

14 Aditya Vikram

15 Admiral (Retd.) L Ramdas, Former Chief of Naval Staff

16 Aftab Seth, IFS (Retd.)

17 Air Marshal (Retd.) Vir Narain

18 Ajai Vikram Singh, IAS (Retd.)

19 Ajay Singh Mehta

268 Vinod C. Khanna , IFS (Retd.)

269 Vinod Vyasulu, Economist, Senior Citizen, Bangalore

270 Vinoo Bhagat, Lawyer

271 Vipul Mudgal, Common Cause

272 Virginius Xaxa, Former Professor, Delhi University

273 Wajahat Habibullah , IAS (Retd.)