Will overthrow ‘Nizam’ from Telangana: Amit Shah attacks KCR

Hyderabad: Attacking the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will soon overthrow the “Nizam” from the seat of power in Telangana.

Shah was referring to Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) during a public meeting at state BJP president Bandi Sanjay’s ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ in Tukkuguda. The union minister described the TRS as a party that is being “steered by the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM)”.

He said that there was no employment or loan write-offs in the state under the ruling TRS. “I have never seen a worse government in the last 13 years that I have been a public servant. KCR ji, you have built four new super specialty hospitals in Hyderabad, but I ask the people today to once look at the state of Gandhi and Osmania hospitals,” Amit Shah said while attacking the TRS

Listing “unfulfilled promises” of the TRS, Shah said, “You promised to waive farmer loans, 2bhk flats, Rs 50,000 crore for Dalit citizens and 3 acres land to every Dalit citizen. But you have given nothing. I want to remind the people of Telangana that KCR promised water, funds and jobs. But has he delivered on those promises? The BJP will fulfil those promises. We will give water, funds and jobs”

Shah added that the TRS government is a “family-run business”, and that it would not provide the youth with the jobs and opportunities. He said that the ruling BJP only can provide jobs. In the coming days, more BJP leaders are expected to visit Telangana, where the state Assembly elections is due in 2023.