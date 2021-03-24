Will play such a shot with my one good leg, I will completely bowl out BJP: Mamata

Bankura : West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that in the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections, she will “bowl out” the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with a “single shot of her good leg”.

Speaking to the public in Onda, Bankura, the Chief Minister said: “On the day of elections, vote for Trinamool Congress (TMC) and completely eradicate BJP’s field, do not give them a single vote. You have to hit the ball in such a way, that the BJP is bowled out.”

“If mothers and sisters ask me that one of your legs is broken, what will you do, I will say that with the blessings of Maa, I will play such a shot with my one good leg, I will completely bowl out BJP,” she further remarked.

Mamata also said that the Congress-Left alliance is also planning to reduce TMC’s vote-share.

“If you want to prevent BJP, if you want to prevent riots, National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), remember only I did not let them happen and will not let them happen. BJP challenges me because I threaten them. If they threaten me, I roar at them…I play and I win at the game,” she said.

“So remember, khela hobe (The game will commence), jeta hobe (we will win) and BJP will be eradicated,” quipped the Chief Minister.

The second phase of polling in the West Bengal elections will see Mamata contesting against her former protege-turned-rival Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram.

Earlier this month, Mamata alleged that she was pushed by a few unidentified people during election campaigning in Nandigram. She had sustained “severe bone injuries” on her left foot and ankle as well as bruises and injuries on her shoulder, forearm and neck, according to the report of her initial medical examination.

In the run-up to the Assembly elections, an intense tussle of power has been witnessed between BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), with both sides at loggerheads with each other on various issues.

Elections to the 294-member state Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.