Will quit BJP to join Congress, says Karnataka BJP MLC Vishwanath

Mysuru: Karnataka BJP MLC and senior party leader, H. Vishwanath on Saturday confirmed that he is quitting the ruling BJP and joining Congress.

Talking to reporters after a meeting with Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar and state in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, he said, he would join Congress either before the elections or after the elections in the state.

He also maintained that he does not have any difference of opinion with Opposition party leader Siddaramaiah. “We are always fine on personal levels. We studied law together and are friends,” he said.

“I was with Congress party for 40 years. I don’t bother about anything. I have always seen Congress party like a mother. I will not contest in upcoming assembly elections. Not even my children will face the polls,” he said.

“I was with JD(S) party and it was a party of one family members. Seven family members of former Chief Minister Kumaraswamy were cabinet ministers in the coalition government. Later, BJP came to power and administration was not good during BJP’s rule as well. Yediyurappa has continued corruption till date in the state,” he said.

“For all these reasons, I am supporting Congress. Pro-people governance is very important. More than joining Congress party, I support the party,” he added.

Vishwanath, who was the President of JD(S), had quit the party to join BJP. He was in the forefront of rebellion while ‘operation lotus’ was carried out in Karnataka by the ruling BJP.