Will quit politics if TRS wins in Huzurabad by-elections: Eatala

Hyderabad: Former Minister and BJP leader Eatela Rajender today promised to quit politics if the ruling TRS party won in the upcoming by-elections in his Huzurabad Assembly constituency.

He made these remarks while addressing a gathering during his ongoing Praja deevena Yatra at Korkal village of Veenavanka Mandal from Karimnagar district.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajender said that the care of address of the ruling TRS party would disappear after the 2023 assembly elections and added that he would not witness his political death despite the attempts of CM KCR. He claimed that the people of the state were eagerly waiting to end the rule of the TRS party.

He said that Huzurabad was flooded by state ministers and the ruling party MLAs ever since he resigned from his post. He alleged that the TRS MLAs had turned scores of villages into liquor bars after taking houses on rent. He also alleged that the ruling party leaders were offering inducements to those leaders, who are meeting them.