Will resign if Revanth Reddy is made TPCC chief: Hanumantha Rao

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Friday threatened to resign from the party, along with other party leaders, if Revanth Reddy, who has a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) background, is made the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief.

“Many senior Congress leaders, including me, are ready to resign from the party if ex-RSS member Revanth Reddy is made the TPCC president. Many senior Congress leaders have spent a lifetime fighting against the RSS and now an ex-RSS member is being made the TPCC president. We can’t work under an Ex-RSS candidate,” Rao said, urging Congress President Sonia Gandhi to rethink her decision.

He added since 2018, the high command has been trying to ignore the senior Congress leaders of Telangana. “There is a team sitting with the high command, trying to mislead them. There has been no review after any election result in the recent times, right from Assembly elections to the GHMC elections.”

Hitting out at Reddy, Rao pointed out that he never stuck to a single party. “Reddy originally belonged to the RSS and then joined the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, after which he moved to the Telugu Desam Party and after completely destroying it, he is now destroying the Congress too,” he said.

“I would like to tell the central leadership of the Congress that they have been given a wrong report on Reddy. Even when he joined the Congress, there had been no background verification. He was directly given the post of the TPCC working president,” Rao said.