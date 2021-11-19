Will return after becoming CM again: Naidu boycotts AP assembly

Hyderabad: Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and leader of opposition N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday announced that he will boycott assembly sessions for the rest of its term and will only return back once he returns to the top post again. Naidu, while making the announcement, broke down in tears after YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLAs reportedly abused his wife.

Naidu made this announcement in the state assembly after a heated argument between the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and opposition TDP members during a discussion on women empowerment. Naidu expressed resentment over the alleged abusive comments made by YSRCP members against him and his wife on the floor of the house. Naidu said “he had enough” of humiliation from the ruling party.

“I will not attend this assembly hereafter. I will return to the House only after becoming the chief minister again,” Naidu said, before walking out of the House. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo said he had never witnessed such unruly behavior by the ruling party members in the assembly during his long political career. “All these years, I was only concerned about respect and prestige and the decorum of the house,” he added.

Finding fault with the YSRCP for resorting to “unruly activities to run down the opposition”, Naidu said he had been bearing all insults in the last two and a half years. “I had enough of it. I cannot bear it again,” Naidu told the house before leaving.

In AP, the YSRCP won a staggering 151 assembly seats out of 175 in the 2019 state elections, reducing the TDP to almost nothing. The ruling party, headed by AP chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, also won 23 out of 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in the southern state.