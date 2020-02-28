Will shift patients to private hospital if needed: Kejriwal

A+ A-

New Delhi: With the violence in northeast Delhi over 40 dead and over 200 injured, the Delhi government on Friday announced a series of measures to help the victims.

Addressing a press conference here, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the government is also open to transferring seriously injured patients to private hospitals owing to heavy rush in government hospitals.

“If needed, we will shift serious patients, who are facing difficulty in getting treatment in government hospital due to long queues, to private hospitals,” he said.

Kejriwal added that the government was supplying free food in large quantities in the riot-hit areas. Various NGOs and RWAs are also pitching in the efforts.

The government has also arranged for shelter for those who lost their houses in the violent clashes.

“Our nine night shelters have been prepared for providing a roof to victims of the violence, and community centres are also used for the same purpose. If needed, we will also set up tents to give for the victims,” Kejriwal added.

The government has also increased number of SDMs in violence hit zones of the capital to ensure a strong vigil.

“We have appointed 18 SDMs in four particular zones, although originally there were supposed to be just 4 SDMs but 18 are appointed so there are small areas under each of them to keep a check,” Kejriwal said.

Four night SDMs have been deployed in four most affected zones.