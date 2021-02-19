Will soon conduct digital survey for agri lands in TS: CM KCR

Hyderabad: The state government will very soon conduct a digital survey for agriculture lands across districts. Chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) on Thursday instructed officials concerned to invite tenders for the

proposed survey.

At a review meeting with officials from the state’s Revenue department, KCR expressed happiness over the Dharani Portal, the state government’s website where landholders have to upload and register their land details. On Thursday, KCR claimed that the new system “is working cent

percent successfully”.

KCR held discussions with chief advisor Rajiv Sharma, chief

secretary Somesh Kumar, principal secretary S Narsing Rao, and others. “Thanks to Dharani Portal, corruption has been eradicated in the

Revenue Department. Justice has been done to farmers who are

otherwise have no voice and are innocent,” said a statement from his office.

The chief minister claimed that with the help of the Dharani portal, the “anarchic way of registering one person’s land on another name” has come to an end. KCR also said that the tradition of having land litigations and skirmishes “over them also ended”.

Thanks to the Dharani Portal and the new system brought in by the state government, land registrations are now being done only based on the seller and purchasers’ biometric and Aadhar identification. Only those lands registered in Dharani Portal can be sold or purchased

KCR, in his statement, also claimed that farmers are also very happy with the new system. “But some are not been able digest

the way system is working perfectly. They are spreading canards about

the Dharani portal,” he added, about complaints that have been pouring in, after the new system came in.

‘Section of press spreading wrong reports’

In fact, the chief minister went as far as claiming that a section of the press “is indulging in spreading wrong reports and baseless stories”. He said that district collectors should respond on such reports and issue clarifications.

KCR stated that several problems and issues with regard to the agriculture lands in the state have been solved due to the Comprehensive Land Records

Survey, issue of new Passbooks, Dharani portal and other such reforms.

“The remaining few problems will also be solved after the digital survey,” said his statement.



