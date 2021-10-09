Will soon launch scheme to provide financial assistance for building homes: KCR

Hyderabad: Addressing the legislative assembly on the ‘Government Welfare Programmes in the State’, Telangana chief minister, K. Chandrashekhar Rao, on Friday announced that the government will soon launch a new welfare scheme for those who need financial assistance to construct houses on the land they own.

The scheme could not commence this year owing to the COVID-19 crisis but will soon be launched with 1000-1500 beneficiaries selected from each constituency, the details of which will soon be released, he assured. He reminded that the scheme was mentioned in the TRS election manifesto, 2018 as well.

The chief minister mentioned that the state’s revenue and capital expenditure is foremost in the country. He added that critics of the Telangana Liberation Movement had said that TRS would not be able to govern the state but on the contrary, the annual income of the state is far ahead of the state of Andhra Pradesh.

He revealed that the per capita income of the state is Rs 2.27 lakh whereas that of AP stands at Rs 1.70 lakh. He also pointed out that the average per capita income of the country is lesser than that of Telangana.