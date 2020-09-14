Will take action against unauthorized structures near ORR : KTR

By Nihad Amani Published: 14th September 2020 4:27 pm IST
KTR seeks to further expand IT ecosystem into rural areas


Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) have been  asked to set up an Assets Protection Cell and take action against unauthorized structures coming up in the buffer zone of Outer Ring Road, in coordination with respective district collectors, by the Minister for municipal administration and urban development K.T. Rama Rao.

The minister has reviewed the progress of various infrastructure projects undertaken by HMDA.

The minister, while complimenting officials for their greenery and beautification works being executed on ORR, instructed them to also lay emphasis on setting up wayside amenities.

Reviewing progress of different works, especially provision of basic amenities being executed by HMDA, Rama Rao directed officials to expedite works and be prepared to adapt to new changes in the wake of TS-bPASS.

He also reviewed the progress of constructing skywalks at Mehdipatnam and Uppal, besides measures being taken by HMDA in protecting lakes. He sought details on development of lakes and beautification of Tank bund. MAUD principal secretary Arvind Kumar and other senior officials of MA&UD department participated in the meeting.

