Will target England’s ‘fragile’ top-order in Tests: Babar

Worcestershire: Talented batsman Babar Azam has insisted he doesn’t want to be compared with Indian skipper Virat Kohli but instead with legendary Pakistan batsmen like Javed Miandad and Inzamam-ul-Haq.

“I don’t want to be compared with Virat Kohli. It would be better if people compare me with one of the Pakistani legends like Javed Miandad, Mohammad Yousaf or Younis Khan,” cricket.pakistan.com.pk quoted Babar as saying in a teleconference on Thursday.

Babar averages over 50 in ODI and T20Is and a little over 45 in Tests while Kohli averages over 50 in all the three formats and is counted among the modern-day greats.

The Lahore-born batsman further said that he is eyeing to score a triple hundred in the upcoming three-Test series against England.

Pakistan will take on England in a series involving three Tests and as many T20Is in August and September, after the completion of West Indies’ three-Test series against the ‘The Three Lions’ starting July 8.

“When you score a century, you naturally want to go on and convert that into a double or a triple century. This is something I would like to do during the Test series,” said Pakistan’s limited-overs skipper. “I like to play my natural game but my selection of shots depends on the conditions and bowlers.”

He also exuded confidence of his side winning the Test series against England in their own den.

“We performed well on our previous tour of England which is why players are eagerly looking forward to the series,” Babar said. “We are currently focused on winning the Test series as that is our first goal on the tour.”

“England have the home advantage but our bowlers will give tough time to their batsmen. We will target their fragile Test top-order. Mohammad Abbas is experienced while Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi have a lot of potential. We have high expectations from our bowlers,” he added.

Former speedster Shoaib Akhtar has also urged Pakistan to not settle for a draw but go for victory in their upcoming Test series against England.

Akhtar has advised the Pakistan team to go into the series with a positive frame of mind and belief that they can beat the mighty England team in their own backyard.

“I want to see players’ (COVID-19) test negative but want their mindset to be positive. Pakistan needs to play really good cricket,” Akhtar said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

“I pray to god that Pakistan won’t try to just draw the series there. In the past, we could have won many games in England but I feel the mindset of the batsmen just wasn’t there,” he added.

Source: IANS