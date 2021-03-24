Will theatres shutdown in Telangana again?

Hyderabad: Amid ongoing rumours that the current 50 per cent occupancy in theatres will be curbed to impose a complete shutdown again in wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the state, Telangana government on Wednesday issued a clarification.

State minister for cinematography, Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Wednesday has clarified that cinema theatres in the state will stay open and continue to operate following COVID-19 guidelines.

Taking to Twitter, Talasani said, “Movie theaters will operate as usual following COVID rules. The ongoing rumor that theaters will close in the wake of rising Corona cases is a lie. The government has not taken any decision on the closure of cinema theaters yet.”

“The Telugu film industry has just recovered from the prolonged COVID-19 related shutdown. If we close the theaters again or stall the movie shootings, thousands of workers will lose their livelihood. We are not going to shut down the movie theaters. There is no proposal for restrictions on occupancy either at the present. However, theaters will have to follow the standard protocols of COVID-19 rigorously,” he mentioned.

A series of movies are scheduled for a grand release every week. If cinemas are closed, it will have a huge impact on business and the lives of thousands of those employed in the field.

Rana’s Aranya, Nithiin’s Rang De, and Keeravani’s son Simha’s Tellavarithe Guruvaram will hit the screens this week.

With the spurt of COVID-19 cases across the country, the centre urged the people to be extra cautious.