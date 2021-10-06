Will try to get World Heritage Site status for Qutb Shahi tombs: KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana municipal administration and urban development minister K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) praised the Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC) for its “stellar” work on behalf of the state government. Acknowledging the state’s partnership with the AKTC to restore the Qutb Shahi tombs, KTR said that efforts are on to get World Heritage Site status for the Qutb Shahi tombs.

Speaking during the ongoing assembly session, KTR said, “Seriously sir Aga Khan Foundation is doing stellar work. I want to thank them. It is important that we acknowledge our partners and their contribution towards this wonder project. Recently, our tourism minister along with the chief minister got the World Heritage Site for the Ramappa Temple,” he stated.

The Telangana minister said that the state government is working towards connecting the Qutb Shahi tombs and the Golconda fort through its historic pathway (which is currently encroached upon). “We want to get World Heritage Site for al this as well, but there is a lot of work to be done. It is good if all of Hyderabad gets this status, but we can try for this, and the Charminar afterwards,” KTR said.

The Aga Khan Trust for Culture has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Telangana government to restore and develop the Qutb Shahi tombs, which is the royal necropolis of the Golconda or Qutb Shahi kingdom, where its royalty is buried. It was originally connected to the Golconda fort through a pathway.

There are plans to also develop an intepretation centre or museum for the benefit of the public to learn about the site history, but there is a Waqf Tribunal stay on it which even the Telangana high court refused to vacate. The stay was a result of local persons objecting to the ongoing works at the Qutb Shahi tombs.

The historic site has seen a literal transformation over the last decade, as the AKTC has saved the monuments through restoration and removed a lot of the concrete interventions of the 20th century that were there done at different points. KTR, it is learnt, is also keen to develop the site and ensure that the works are fully carried out.