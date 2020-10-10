Will use rivalry with Mohun Bagan to our advantage: Fowler

New Delhi, Oct 10 : Newly appointed East Bengal head coach Robbie Fowler feels that the staff will use the club’s famed rivalry with Mohun Bagan to motivate players. The Kolkata giants announced the Liverpool great as their head coach ahead of the 2020/21 season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

“It is a relatively new club coming into the ISL but we know about the history between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan in the I-League. It is something that I think we should try and use to our advantage,” Fowler said in an interaction with the media on Saturday.

“In football rivalries are healthy, drives players and fans and the football clubs itself to be at their very best. We have been involved in various games throughout our careers and various derbies that have been incredibly huge and we know what it means to the clubs and the fans.”

The former England international said that he spoke to other coaches who have managed in the ISL before taking up the job and is looking forward to more interactions.

“Peter Reid was in Mumbai and I spoke to him a few times, Teddy Sheringham, Owen Coyle who had a great season last year,” said Fowler when asked about who he spoke to for preparing for the job.

“The new manager of Odisha, Stuart Baxter is not someone I have spoken to yet but I will. We have a good understanding of each other’s backgrounds. David James who had a great first year as a manager here. I am always willing to listen and learn.”

Source: IANS

