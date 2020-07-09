Will Vikas Dubey’s arrest make way for “Vikas” in Uttar Pradesh?

Hussain Saify

Soon after the ambush that had occurred in Kanpur, a police force of 3000 was deployed to catch its perpetrator VikasDubey.

Meanwhile, the DGP office had made a list of top 33 criminals in Uttar Pradesh as a part of ‘Operation Clean.’

The state has been a boiling point of crime since decades and for many reasons. But the successive government had come to power with a motive to end ‘Gunda Raj’ or ‘Jungle Raj’ and so people could enjoy the true essence of ‘loktantra (democracy).’

The current Yogi Adityanath Government came to power 2017. The government is already its cementing its legacy with over 1100 encounters in the state that is leaving 100 killed and 400 injured.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau’s ‘Statistics’ report released in 2018; The state of Uttar Pradesh carries 10.9 percent of total crime rate in the country.

In the year 2017, 3,10,084 were booked under some IPC section or the other. The following year 3,42,3455 were booked.

The state has 12.5 per cent crime in terms of breaking SSL (Special and Local Laws) Cognizable (Incidents in which it has been identified that a law was broken).

The state also tops the list in Crime against Women with 59,445 cases in 2018.

A few other “honours” include 19,921 cases of an industry it is notoriously for — kidnapping and abduction in 2017.

Plus, the percentage rate of offences against property comes to 35.2 per cent in total state crimes, although states like Haryana and Maharashtra fare higher when it comes to this.

While the state has seen an improvement in many aspects like the overall crime rate, in spite of the state representing 16 per cent of the population of the country it still contributes to 10 per cent on the national chart.

On a different note, to interpret Vikas Dubey’s arrest as a step towards ‘Vikas’ is simply wishful thinking. To even entertain such a thought, the state has to first deal with issues like literacy rate, better as well as medical facilities, infant mortality rate, maternal mortality rate and maintaining harmony.