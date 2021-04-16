Will write to Centre too for vaccines, if needed: Andhra CM

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday instructed officials to write to the Central government in event of any shortage of Covid vaccines, and that he will also chip in with a letter, if needed.

Lauding state health officials for administering a record 6.28 lakh vaccine doses on Wednesday, he asked them to continue the same vigour in the coming days.

Reddy also instructed officials to give wide publicity to 104 services, including ensuring hospital beds and treatment, as well as for any coronavirus-related queries.

People calling 104 to request a coronavirus test should be directed to their respective primary health centre, sub centre or village clinic, he said.

“Ambulance services should be provided and the treatment should be expedited with the help of ASHA workers… Health of the people in home isolation should be followed up,” he said.

Reddy directed officials to allot the 1902 number to receive grievances.

The Chief Minister also told officials not to compromise on tests, treatment, medicines, sanitation and quality of food in hospitals to ensure that patients do not suffer.

Officials are also asked to fix the cost of treatment in private hospitals and ensure that they do not overcharge patients.

“Fee and charges for treatment should be displayed at hospitals and the details on whom to complain if the hospitals charge more should be displayed in the hospitals… the cost of medicines, tablets and injections should also be displayed,” he said, calling for strict action against profiteering hospitals.

Stressing that there should be no scarcity of coronavirus beds, he told officials to maintain records of availability of beds in Arogyasri empanelled hospitals and private hospitals.

The Chief Minister said 6 lakh vaccine doses should be administered every day for some more days to complete the stipulated targets.