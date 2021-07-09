‘Will you marry me?’, Vicky Kaushal asks Katrina Kaif infront of Salman Khan [Video]

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been making headlines for their rumoured relationship for a while now. Though the duo has remained mum about their bond and refrained from sharing pictures together, social media has been smart enough to decode what’s brewing between the two.

Not just this, shutterbugs often spotted them together at get-togethers and events, which added much needed fuel to their hush-hush relationship rumours.

Even though the two preferred keeping quite about their relationship status, Harshvardhan Kapoor revealed that the two are dating in an interview last month.

And now, an old video of the duo has been unfolded, which will surely make you smile. In a viral clip from an award function, that is resurfacing online, Vicky Kaushal is heard asking Katrina Kaif, “Why don’t you find a nice Vicky Kaushal and get married to him? The wedding season is going on, so I thought, you might want to do the same. So, I thought I should ask you.” Reacting instantly, Katrina asks, “What?” Vicky then sings Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

Throughout the video, the camera pans towards Salman Khan for his reaction. While he initially smiles at them, he later acts as he was dozing off on sister Arpita Khan’s shoulder.

Watch the video below:

Harshvardhan Kapoor confirms their relationship

Last month, Anil Kapoor’s son and actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has confirmed that Vicky and Katrina are together. While on a chat show with Zoom, Harsh had to answer which industry relationship rumour he believes is true or a PR move? He said, “Vicky and Katrina are together, that’s true.” Then adds, “Am I going to get in trouble for it?”

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Katrina Kaif will be seen in Sooryvanshi and Phone Bhoot. Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming projects include The Immortal Ashwathama, Sardar Udham Singh and Sam Bahadur.