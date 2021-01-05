Williamson will easily go down as NZ’s greatest ever: Mitchell

Christchurch, Jan 5 : New Zealand Kane Williamson will easily go down as the country’s greatest ever player, according to all-rounder Daryl Mitchell. Mitchell, who scored his maiden Test century on Tuesday, was at the other end when Williamson scored his fourth Test double century on Day 3 of New Zealand’s second Test against Pakistan in Christchurch.

Williamson was eventually dismissed on 238, which follows up on a score of 129 he made during the first Test. It is also his second double hundred of the season, having made 251 against West Indies in December.

“Obviously Kane’s 238 .. that’s pretty amazing and he has set us up for a chance to win this Test match,” Mitchell told reporters after the day’s play.

“He is a freak, isn’t he? He’s amazing. He makes the game look so easy at the moment and the way he’s going about things, it’s cool to see him doing so well. For me I’ve played against Kane when I was about 14 years old and now to be playing Test cricket with him as well. He’s a very special player and probably will easily go down as New Zealand’s greatest,” said Mitchell.

Williamson ended up giving New Zealand three extra overs to bat so that Mitchell could reach his century. He was unbeaten on 102 when New Zealand declared. The hosts had scored a mammoth total of 659/6.

“I was given two overs to start after tea, so I thought after two overs we were off but obviously very grateful for Kane and the coaching staff to allow me to get that milestone. I was swinging pretty hard there at points to try and get there and very grateful for that to happen. I was just happy to go out there and try and be busy and contribute to trying to put a total on for us to try and get 10 wickets,” said Mitchell.

