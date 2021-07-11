London: Croatia's Mate Pavic, left, with playing partner Croatia's Nikola Mektic celebrate winning a point against Spain's Marcel Granollers and Argentina's Horacio Zeballos during the men's doubles final on day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 10, 2021. AP\/PTI London: Belgium's Elise Mertens, left, and Taiwan's Su-Wei Hsieh leap as they pose for the media with their winners trophies after defeating Russia's Elena Vesnina, and Russia's Veronica Kudermetova in the women's doubles final on day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 10, 2021. AP\/PTI London: Belgium's Elise Mertens, right ,and playing partner Taiwan's Su-Wei Hsieh touch hands as they play against Russia's Elena Vesnina, and Russia's Veronica Kudermetova during the women's doubles final on day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 10, 2021.AP\/PTI Photo London: Russia's Elena Vesnina, right, hits a return as playing partner Russia's Veronica Kudermetova looks on as they play against Belgium's Elise Mertens and Taiwan's Su-Wei Hsieh during the women's doubles final on day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 10, 2021.AP\/PTI Photo London: Australia's Ashleigh Barty, left, holds the winners trophy, alongside runner-up the Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova as they pose for the media after the women's singles final, on day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 10, 2021..AP\/PTI Photo London: Australia's Ashleigh Barty poses with the trophy for the media after winning the women's singles final, defeating the Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova on day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 10, 2021.AP\/PTI Photo