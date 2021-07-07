Wimbledon Tennis Championships

By PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 7th July 2021 10:16 am IST
London: Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts during the women's singles quarterfinals match against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur on day eight of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, July 6, 2021.AP/PTI Photo
London: Germany’s Angelique Kerber eyes the ball during the women’s singles quarterfinals match against Czech Republic’s Karolina Muchova on day eight of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, July 6, 2021.AP/PTI Photo
London: Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates after defeating Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur during the women’s singles quarterfinals match on day eight of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, July 6, 2021.AP/PTI Photo
London: Germany’s Angelique Kerber celebrates winning a game against Czech Republic’s Karolina Muchova during the women’s singles quarterfinals match on day eight of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, July 6, 2021.AP/PTI Photo
London: Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz celebrates after defeating Russia’s Daniil Medvedev during the men’s singles fourth round match on day eight of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. AP/PTI(AP07_07_2021_000006B)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button