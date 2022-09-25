Win Etihad flight tickets with Abu Dhabi’s ‘1B steps challenge’

Abu Dhabi: The capital city of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Abu Dhabi, has launched a one billion steps challenge that aims to encourage the public to walk one billion steps, collectively, with an opportunity to win flight tickets from Etihad Airways, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The interactive challenge has been launched by the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Department of Community Development, the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, fitness app STEPPI.

The challenge was launched within the activities of the 9th International Society for Physical Activity and Health (ISPAH) Congress under the slogan ‘Every step is important’. The challenge will continue for six weeks, from September 23 to October 26.

It aims to attract more than 1,000 visitors from all over the world to attend the activities of the conference, which will be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center.

How to join in one billion steps challenge?

People can download the free STEPPI app and track their progress, and a dedicated website with a live counter will display the accumulated steps taken.

It will also include recommendations on different activities individuals can do to take as many steps as possible.

Winners can take home a special prize:

Participants in the one billion steps challenge stand a chance to enter a draw to win Etihad Airways tickets. The aim is to raise awareness of the importance of physical activity amongst community members.