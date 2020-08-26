Windows 10 Pro can help Indian SMBs cut IT costs: Microsoft

New Delhi, Aug 26 : Modern PCs with Windows 10 Pro can help India’s small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) reduce considerable time and IT costs, Microsoft said on Wednesday.

New intelligent PCs from Acer, Dell, HP, and Lenovo are designed to boost productivity from anywhere, the software giant said.

These mobile workstations with Windows 10 pro offer mission-critical reliability and power to enhance productivity, manageability, and security with flexible configurations, it added.

“SMBs are the backbone of the country’s economic future and it is important they are equipped to be future-ready with modern IT infrastructure to face disruptions, keep business running and thrive in the evolving market scenarios,” Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India, said in a statement.

“With Microsoft, we continue to pursue our vision to provide SMBs with modern PCs which are secure, reliable and built to meet the demands of flexible workspace to help businesses progress in this journey during extraordinary times.”

At a time when a large number of employees are seeking flexibility to work from home even after the pandemic, it is important for organisations to stay up and running with simple management and configuration of devices and more secure tools.

Microsoft said that Windows 10 Pro can ensure all personal and organisation information remains secure and protected as Windows Security repeatedly scans for malware, viruses, and security threats.

Updates are downloaded automatically to help keep devices safe and protect them from threats, it said, adding that Windows Defender Antivirus uses the power of the Cloud, wide optics, Machine Learning and behaviour analysis to protect devices from any threats.

Moreover, modern PCs feature Windows Hello, with facial recognition or fingerprint for instant access up to three times faster than a traditional password login.

They keep files safe with BitLocker and get the same security on removable storage devices with BitLocker To Go.

Over 40 per cent of SMBs in India still use PCs that are four or more years old, making them at least 3.8 times more likely to need repairs, Microsoft said.

