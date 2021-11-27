Winter arrives in Hyderabad as mercury drops below 20°C

Hyderabad: Winter has officially arrived in Hyderabad, with the minimum temperatures falling below 20 degrees Celsius in the city. In the recent week, the temperature in Hyderabad has dropped below average on numerous nights.

While temperatures surge throughout the day, the city’s lowest temperature was 14.4 degrees Celsius in the wee hours of Friday. Several metropolitan neighbourhoods, including Serilingampally, Rajendranagar, Patancheruvu, and Jubilee Hills, had temperatures below 18 degrees Celsius in the early morning hours.

Minimum and maximum temperature in Hyderabad

The city‘s highest temperature is expected to be approximately 31 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in Secunderabad, LB Nagar, Hayathnagar, Mehdipatnam, Saroornagar, Khairatabad, Amberpet, Malakpet, Begumpet, and Malkajgiri is expected to drop to 14 degrees Celsius in the next two days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad.

Light to moderate rain expected in Hyderabad

Meanwhile, due to the low-pressure area forming over the south Andaman Sea around November 29, and light to moderate rainfall is expected in isolated places in Telangana over the next week.