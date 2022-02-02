Winter Olympics: Manager of India’s contingent tests COVID-19 positive

Beijing: Mohammad Abbas Wani, the manager of India’s Winter Olympics contingent, has tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in the Chinese capital.

Abbas Wani is a part of the six-member Indian delegation at the Winter Olympics where skier Arif Khan is the only athlete from the country to have qualified this time.

Hailing from Jammu and Kashmir’s Gulmarg, Arif will take part in the Slalom and Giant Slalom events during the Games.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra informed about Abbas Wani’s positive COVID result, saying that chef de mission Harjinder Singh is coordinating with the Winter Olympics organisers for a re-test.

“The manager of the Indian contingent Mr Abbas Wani tested COVID positive at Beijing Airport. The chef de mission Mr. Harjinder Singh is coordinating for a re-test,” Batra said.

“The athlete and his coach have been shifted to another flat to avoid any interaction,” he added.

Later, Abbas Wani himself gave an update on his health via social media.

“I am in quarantine in my hotel room at Olympic village & have been asked to restrict my movement within the room only until the results of my 2nd Covid test. I am completely fine & asymptomatic,” he tweeted.

The Beijing Winter Olympics will be held from February 4 to 20.