Winter slowly settles in Telangana as temperature dips to 13.4 C

Hyderabad: Winter has slowly settled in Telangana, as the temperature is dipping more and more by the day. The weather forecast on Thursday by the Telangana State Development Planning Authority(TSDP) recorded the state’s lowest temperature at 13.4 degrees Celsius and 16.6 degrees Celsius in Hyderabad.

Further, Telangana also witnessed an average rainfall of 0.0 mm against the norm 0.3 mm, it means that there was no rainfall. Even the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area recorded no rainfall on the same day.

The state average cumulative rainfall from June 1 to November 11 is 1075.5 mm, against this year’s normal 828.1 mm, with a deviation of 30%. In Hyderabad, the average cumulative rainfall in the same period was 862.6 mm against the normal 690.5 mm, with a deviation of 25%.

Lowest minimum temperatures in Telangana and GHMC are expected to be in the range of 18 to 21 degrees Celsius and 18 to 20 degrees Celsius respectively.