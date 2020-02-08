Wipro earthian awards recognize sustainability learning

A+ A-

Bengaluru: Global software major Wipro on Saturday recognized 18 Indian educational institutions for embedding sustainability in the learning process as part of earthian awards.

“Wipro earthian is our flagship program that tries to bring together the themes of sustainability and education in meaningful ways. The programme helps stimulate curiosity and interest in young minds in critical areas of sustainability,” said Wipro’s Chief Sustainability Officer Anurag Behar in a statement.

Some of the winning institutes are Government Senior Secondary School Bojoghari, East Sikkim, Rajkiya Uccha Madhyamik Vidyalay, Sirohi, Rajasthan, St. Joseph’s Educational Institute, Chandor, Goa and BMS College of Engineering, Bengaluru among others.

In its ninth edition, earthian, a sustainable education program for schools and colleges, received 1,300 project entries out, of which 10 schools and eight colleges emerged winners for the year 2019.

As part of the programme, teams of students from the educational institutes demonstrated understanding on biodiversity, water and waste along with other activities such as writing essays on those topics.

Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji felicitated the students after the day-long event at the company’s campus in the city who received cash prize and certificates.

Winners will also get an opportunity to engage with Wipro and its sustainability partners for deeper understanding of the subject.