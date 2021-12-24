Wipro Elite NTH: Applications invited for fresher’s hiring program

New Delhi: Wipro has invited applications from engineering graduates for Elite National Talent Hunt which is a fresher’s hiring program.

As per the information provided on the official website of the company, students of B.E. / B. Tech (Compulsory degree)/ M.E. / M. Tech (5-year integrated course) whose year of passing will be 2020, 2021, and 2022 are eligible for the hiring program.

All branches except Fashion Technology, Textile Engineering, Agriculture, and Food Technology can apply for the program.

The minimum aggregate marks of candidates must be 60 percent in class X, class XII, graduation, and post-graduation examinations. Three years of gap in education is allowed.

Other eligibility

Apart from educational criteria, the candidates must satisfy age limits. The maximum age of the candidates can be 25 years.

It may be noted that candidates who have participated in any recruitment process conducted by Wipro in the last six months are not eligible for the current hiring program.

The candidates should be Indian Citizens or PIO or OCI cardholders. The persons from Bhutan and Nepal need to submit their citizenship certificates.

Successful candidates will be designated ‘Project Engineer’ and they will get Rs. 3.5 lakh per annum as remuneration.

Selection stages for Wipro fresher’s hiring

In order to select candidates, Wipro will conduct an online assessment which comprises of three sections

Aptitude Test Written Communication Test Online Programming Test

The date of the assessment will be communicated later. The last date for the registration of applications is January 31, 2022.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the Wipro website (click here).

It must be noted that Wipro does not charge any fee at any stage of the recruitment process.

For any assistance, candidates can contact manager.campus@wipro.com with the subject “Elite NTH 2022”. They will get a response within three working days.