Wipro Elite NTH: MNC invites applications for fresher’s hiring program

New Delhi: Wipro, a multinational company (MNC) has invited applications from engineering graduates and postgraduates for Elite National Talent Hunt which is a fresher’s hiring program.

As per the details provided on the company’s website, BE/BTech graduates and M.E/M.Tech (five-year integrated course) degree holders are eligible for the hiring program.

Apart from it, the percentages of the candidates in SSC, 10+2, graduation, and postgraduate (if applicable) must be at least 60 percent. The candidates’ year of passing must be 2021 or 2022.

Selection stages for Wipro fresher’s hiring

Wipro will conduct an online assessment to select the candidates. The assessment comprises of three sections

Aptitude test Written communication test Online programming test

The online assessments are scheduled to be held from May 21 to June 5.

What after selection?

The selected candidates will be appointed with the ‘Project Engineer’ designation. They will get a pay package of Rs. 3.5 lakh per annum and regular yearly increments.

There is a service agreement that will be applicable for 12 months post joining at Rs. 75000 on pro rate basis.

How to apply for Wipro hiring program?

Interested and eligible candidates must register online. The registration will begin on May 2, 2022, and it will end on May 22, 2022.

The registration can be done online on the official website of Wipro (click here). For more details, candidates can read the official notification (click here).

Wipro

It is an Indian multinational company that provides information technology, consulting, and business process services.

The headquarter of the company is located in Bangalore, Karnataka.