Wipro invites applications for fresher’s hiring program

New Delhi: Wipro invited applications from engineering graduates for Elite National Talent Hunt which is a fresher’s hiring program.

As per the information provided on the official website of the company, students of B.E. / B. Tech (Compulsory degree)/ M.E. / M. Tech (5-year integrated course) whose year of passing will be 2020 are eligible for the hiring program.

All branches except Fashion Technology, Textile Engineering, Agriculture and Food Technology are eligible for the program.

The minimum aggregate marks of candidates must be 60 percent in class X, class XII, graduation and post-graduation examinations. Three years of gap in education is allowed.

Apart from educational criteria, the candidates must satisfy age limits. The maximum age of the candidates can be 25 years.

It may be noted that candidates who have participated in any recruitment process conducted by Wipro in the last six months are not eligible for the current hiring program.

Successful candidates will be designated ‘Project Engineer’ and they will get Rs. 3.5 lakh per annum as remuneration.

Selection stages for Wipro fresher’s hiring

In order to select candidates, Wipro will conduct online assessment which comprises of three sections

Aptitude Test Written Communication Test Online Programming Test

The assessment will be tentatively held between September 25 and 27. The last date for the registration of applications is September 15, 2021.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on Wipro website (click here).

For more details, candidates can visit the company’s official website (click here).

For any assistance, candidates can contact manager.campus@wipro.com with the subject “Elite NTH 2022”. They will get response within three working days.