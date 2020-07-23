Wipro: Opportunity to build career at the company – Apply online

Hyderabad: Wipro invited applications from degree holders for Digital Workspace Service Desk 2020 (DWSD 2020). It gives the opportunity to B.Com, BBA, BBM, BMS,BA, BSc economics 2020 pass outs an opportunity to build a career at the company.

Eligibility

Candidates must have secured 50 percent or above in 10th, 12th Standards and graduation. Only 2020 pass outs are eligible for DWSD 2020.

Education gap of maximum three years is allowed. Candidates should be ready to work in rotational shift for five days a week.

After successful selection, candidates have to sign a service agreement for 36 months.

Stipend

Successful candidates will get a stipend of Rs. 15488 per month during first year. During the second and third years, they will get a stipend of Rs. 17553 and Rs. 19618 per month respectively.

Selection procedure

The selection of candidates will be based on

Group Discussion Technical interview HR interview

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the Wipro website (click here).