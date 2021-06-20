Wipro WILP 2021: Applications invited from job seekers

New Delhi: Wipro, a multinational company has invited applications from BCA and BSc graduates for Work Integrated Learning Program (WILP) 2021.

Under the program, candidates will get chance to build career at Wipro along with opportunity to pursue higher education in M.Tech from a premier educational institution in India.

Eligibility criteria

In order to be eligible for Wipro WILP 2021, the candidates must be BA or BSc with at least 60 percent or 6.0 GPA. Their year of passing graduation course should be 2021.

The eligible streams in BSc are Computer Science, Information Technology, Mathematics, Statistics, Electronics and Physics.

Apart from it, candidates must have studied core mathematics as one subject in graduation. A maximum gap of three years is allowed, however, it cannot be in graduation.

Candidates who have appeared in any selection process by Wipro in the last three months are not eligible.

Selection procedure for Wipro WILP 2021

Candidates will be selected based on online assessment, technical interview and HR interview.

The last date for applying for Wipro WILP 2021 is July 15.

Interested and eligible candidate can apply online on the website of Wipro (click here).