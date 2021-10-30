Jobs at Wipro: Applications invited from BCA, BSc students

New Delhi: Wipro, a multinational company has invited applications from BCA and BSc graduates for Work Integrated Learning Program (WILP) 2022.

Under the program, candidates will get a chance to build careers at Wipro along with the opportunity to pursue higher education in M.Tech from a premier educational institution in India.

Eligibility criteria

In order to be eligible for Wipro WILP 2022, the candidates must be BA or BSc with at least 60 percent or 6.0 GPA. Their year of passing the graduation course should be 2022.

The eligible streams in BSc are Computer Science, Information Technology, Mathematics, Statistics, Electronics, and Physics.

Apart from it, candidates must have studied core mathematics as one subject in graduation. A maximum gap of three years is allowed, however, it cannot be in graduation.

Candidates who have appeared in any selection process by Wipro in the last three months are not eligible.

Selection procedure for Wipro WILP 2022

Candidates will be selected based on online assessment, aptitude test, written communication test, and business discussion round.

The last date for applying for Wipro WILP 2022 is November 1, 2021.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the website of Wipro (click here).

Stipend and other benefits

The selected candidates will get a stipend of Rs. 15000, Rs. 17000, Rs. 19000 and Rs. 23000 per month during the first, second, third, and fourth-year respectively.

After completion of the program, candidates will get the designation of Senior Project Engineer.

Apart from it, students will get group life insurance of Rs. 14 Lakhs per annum and group personal accident cover of Rs. 12 lakhs per annum.