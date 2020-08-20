Wishes pour in for Randeep Hooda on 44th birthday

By Abdullah Fahad Published: 20th August 2020 5:04 pm IST
Wishes pour in for Randeep Hooda on 44th birthday

New Delhi: As Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda is celebrating his 44th birthday on Thursday, Bollywood celebrities and his legion of fans poured in wishes for the ‘Sarbjit’ actor on social media.

Friends from the Bollywood industry including Manoj Bajpayee, Kubra Sait, Mukesh Chhabra, and scores of his admirers extended lovely wishes to the ‘Highway’ actor on the micro-blogging site Twitter.

“Happy birthday my friend!! Keep Shining!!!” wrote his co-star, Bajpayee. The duo has shared screen-space in 2018 released action-thriller ‘Baaghi 2’.

While celebrities from the industry are greeting him with lovely birthday wishes, Hooda who has a huge fan base, also received tons of wishes from netizens.

One of his admirers posted a collage of pictures featuring Hooda in many of his film’s character role. Alongside the post, the user wrote: “Happy Birthday to one of my favourite actors Randeep Hooda He is one of the best versatile and underrated actors in the present time”.

While another fan addressed him as the “real perfectionist of Bollywood”.
He rose to fame in the Bollywood industry with his performances in movies like ‘Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai’, ‘Saheb’, ‘Biwi Aur Gangster’, among others.

He is also noted for his roles in the sequels of ‘Jannat ‘, ‘Jism ‘, and in biopic ‘Rang Rasiya’. He also nailed his role in the critically acclaimed movies ‘Highway’ and ‘Sarbjit’.

Source: ANI
