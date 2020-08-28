With 10,621 cases, AP records a second-consecutive day high

Hyderabad: For a second consecutive day, Andhra Pradesh (AP) recorded over 10,000 COVID-19 cases pushing the state’s tally to 3,93,090. With as many as five districts reporting close to 1,000 cases each, the state on Thursday reported a total of 10,621 fresh cases and 92 more deaths, taking the total fatalities in the state to 3,633.

While Prakasam and East Godavari contributed to more than 1,000 cases each, Chittoor, Guntur, Nellore added over 900 cases respectively, according to the daily bulletin update by the AP government. After 34.79 lakh sample tests, the COVID-19 positivity rate went further up to 11.30%, as well.

The bulletin also stated that AP now is the fourth-highest in India after Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra in terms of the total number of samples tested. Moreover, the number of recoveries since Wednesday morning stood at 8,528, taking the total number of recoveries in Andhra to 295,248 so far.

While the numbers are alarming, AP government officials have however maintained that COVID-19 cases have been on the rise due to increased testing. The government from the very start has been concentrating on increasing its testing capacity, and now has infrastructure in place to even reach interior areas, apart from also tying-up with private hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients.