By News Desk 1 Published: 19th August 2020 3:45 am IST
With 1,126 new cases, Gujarat's corona tally reaches 80,942

Gandhinagar, Aug 18 : Gujarat’s total coronavirus cases climbed up to 80,942 as 1,126 new patients were detected on Tuesday, even as 20 more fatalities took the state’s death toll to 2,822.

A total of 1,131 more patients were cured and discharged on Tuesday, taking the total recoveries to 63,710.

There are now 14,410 active cases in Gujarat, of which the condition of 14,332 patients is stable, whereas 78 critical patients are still on ventilators.

During the 18 days of August, 19,509 positive cases were registered in Gujarat, an average of 1,084 cases daily.

The new cases were detected from 57,234 samples tested during the past 24 hours, the maximum carried so far during such a period.

Surat — the new hotspot in Gujarat — recorded 252 of the new cases, and Ahmedabad 165.

For the last fortnight, Vadodara has been recording more than 100 cases daily. On Tuesday, it reported 111 new cases.

Vadodara was followed by Rajkot (98), Jamnagar (58), Morbi (46), Bhavnagar (43), Panchmahals (39), Dahod (28), Gandhinagar (27), Banaskantha and Bharuch (26 each), Junagadh (21), Mahesana (18), Kutch (17), Amreli, Gir-Somnath and Mahisagar (15 each), Navsari, Patan Surendranagar and Valsad (10 each), Porbandar (9), Anand (8), Kheda and Narmada (7 each), Chhota Udepur and Sabarkantha (6 each), Devbhumi Dwarka (5), Aravalli, Botad and Tapi (3 each), Dang (1), and 8 cases from other states.

Of the 2,822 deaths, 1,671 were reported in Ahmedabad, 565 in Surat, 114 in Vadodara, 65 in Rajkot, 48 in Gandhinagar, 35 in Bhavnagar, 33 in Patan, 25 in Mahesana, 24 in Aravalli, 17 in Panchmahals, 16 in Banaskantha, 15 in Kheda, 14 in Anand, and 11 in Bharuch.

The mortality rate of Ahmedabad, which used to be around 81% of the total during the peak of the outbreak, has gradually come down to less than 60. On Tuesday, it was 59.21%. Gujarat’s overall mortality rate has also come down to 3.48%.

As many as 14,15,598 RT-PCR tests have been conducted so far in Gujarat, of which 13,34,656 tested negative.

A total of 5,07,188 persons are quarantined in the western state, including 5,06,400 in home quarantine and 816 in government facilities.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

