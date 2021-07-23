With 120 cr remuneration, who is the highest paid actor in Tollywood?

Mumbai: It is known fact that Telugu films enjoy a huge market across the globe and so do the Tollywood actors. The industry has been delivering some amazing films to the movie-goers. It boasts of making the most expensive film in India–Baahubali. For such magnanimous movies, even the actors are paid handsome bucks.

From megastar Chiranjeevi to Vijay Deverakonda, Tollywood industry has actors who can easily attract audiences to the theatres with their popularity. Many actors are even enjoying the pan-Indian fame. Considering their popularity, let’s have a look at the highest paid Telugu actors and their remunerations.

Highest paid actor in Tollywood

Actor Prabhas has reportedly become one of the highest paid actors in the Telugu film industry. Rebel star has proved himself as a bankable actor, which reflects in his lavish lifestyle and ultra-luxurious things he spends money on. The phenonimal success of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali series catapulted actor’s fame, so much so that he became the national heartthrob in very less time. Post Baahubali, Prabhas started charging Rs 75 crore per film. For Saaho, he reportedly charged Rs 100 crore but later he took a pay-cut to help his friends (UV Creation).

According to IMDB report, Prabhas’ current remuneration is 80cr to 120cr per movie.

List of top 10 highest paid stars