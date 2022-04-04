With 13 new districts, Andhra gets new map

Amaravati: In a major administrative overhaul aimed at decentralisation of governance and balanced development, Andhra Pradesh on Monday created 13 new districts taking the total number to 26.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the new districts in a virtual mode from his official residence here. Ministers, MPs, MLAs, district collectors and superintendents of police attended the inaugural programmes in their respective districts.

The Chief Minister said a new beginning has been made with the reorganisation of 13 districts to double the number. He said from the state capital to the village, his government was following the policy of decentralisation.

He said the exercise was undertaken to ensure decentralised development of all regions by taking governance closer to the people.

The Chief Minister said while retaining names of 13 old districts, 13 new districts have been carved out for decentralised, accelerated and balanced growth and for administrative convenience.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said the new districts have been formed in accordance with the public opinion. He claimed that while naming the new districts, the government took into consideration various factors, including sentiments of the local people.

The new districts are Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Kona Seema, Eluru, NTR, Bapatla, Palnadu, Nandyal, Sri Satyasai, Annamayyia Aand Tirupati.

In 2019 elections, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has promised to create one district in each of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies.

He pointed out that since the formation of the state 70 years ago, only two districts were created.

The Chief Minister said Andhra Pradesh with a population of 4.96 crore required new districts. “Till yesterday, we had one district for a population of 38.15 lakh but now with creation of 13 new districts, there is one district for a population of 19.07 lakh,” he said.

He said his government had been focusing on decentralisation. The first step was taken with the formation of village and ward secretariats.