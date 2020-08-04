With 1,384 new cases, Odisha’s COVID tally rises to 37,681

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Tuesday reported 1,384 new Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s tally to 37,681, while nine people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, increasing the state’s death toll to 216.

Out of the nine deaths, six persons died in Ganjam and one each death was reported from Puri, Jajpur and Khurdha districts.

Out of the fresh cases, 889 were reported from quarantine centres, the rest 595 were local contact cases.

The highest of 288 cases were reported from Ganjam, followed by Khordha (201), Cuttack (121) and Sambalpur (82).

Odisha has 14,350 active cases, while 23,073 people have recovered from the disease.

Source: IANS