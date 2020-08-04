With 1,384 new cases, Odisha’s COVID tally rises to 37,681

Out of the fresh cases, 889 were reported from quarantine centres, the rest 595 were local contact cases.

Posted By News Desk Last Updated: 4th August 2020 12:45 pm IST

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Tuesday reported 1,384 new Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s tally to 37,681, while nine people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, increasing the state’s death toll to 216.

Out of the nine deaths, six persons died in Ganjam and one each death was reported from Puri, Jajpur and Khurdha districts.

Out of the fresh cases, 889 were reported from quarantine centres, the rest 595 were local contact cases.

The highest of 288 cases were reported from Ganjam, followed by Khordha (201), Cuttack (121) and Sambalpur (82).

Odisha has 14,350 active cases, while 23,073 people have recovered from the disease.

Source: IANS
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close