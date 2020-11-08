With 1,440 new cases, Telangana’s corona tally over 2.50 lakh

Hyderabad, Nov 8 : Telangana’s coronavirus cases tally surpassed the 2.50-lakh mark on Sunday as it reported 1,440 new infections during the last 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours ending 8 pm on Saturday, more recoveries were recorded than new cases: 1,481 more recoveries took the total such cases to 2,29,064.

The new cases pushed the state’s tally to 2,50,331 in around eight months since the first case was reported in the first week of March.

The state now has 19,890 active cases, of which 17,135 are in home or institutional isolation.

Five more patients succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours, taking the state’s death toll to 1,377.

According to Public Health and Family Welfare Director, 44.96 per cent of these deaths were due to COVID-19 and 55.04 per cent due to comorbidities.

The state’s fatality rate stands at 0.55 per cent as against the national average of 1.5 per cent.

The recovery rate stands at 91.50 per cent as against the national average of 92.4 per cent.

Greater Hyderabad reported 278 new cases, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (133), Rangareddy (112), Bhadradri Kothagudem (97), Khammam (91), Nalgonda (70), Karimnagar (68), Suryapet (48), and Siddipet (42).

According to the Health Department, 42,673 more samples were tested during the last 24 hours, of which 39,985 were done in government laboratories.

There are 18 government and 47 private laboratories conducting RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TRUENAT tests. There are also 1,076 Rapid Antigen testing centres run by the government.

The cumulative number of tests rose to 46,18,470 in Telangana. Samples tested per million population surged to 1,24,085.

Out of the total 2,50,331 cases so far, 70 per cent (1,75,232) were asymptomatic and 30 per cent (75,099) symptomatic.

The data shows that 63.92 per cent of positive patients were aged between 21 and 50. As many as 22.91 per cent were aged above 51. The positive cases include 13.18 per cent patients below 20.

In 61 government-run hospitals treating COVID patients, 7,369 out of 8,561 beds are vacant. In 225 private hospitals, 7,034 out of 8,622 beds are vacant.

